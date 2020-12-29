“We need to get ready for something that may even be more severe in the future”: WHO emergencies Chief

The World Health Organization recommended that the coronavirus pandemic might be relatively mild related to future outbreaks.

Dr. Michael Ryan said, “This pandemic has been very severe. It’s spread around the world extremely quickly and affected every corner of this planet. But this is not necessarily the big one.” He also said, “It has spread around the world extremely quickly and it has affected every corner of this planet, but this is not necessarily the big one.”

The WHO emergency Chief also said, “The planet is fragile.” “We live in an increasingly complex, global society. These threats will continue. If there’s one thing that we need to take from this pandemic, with all of the tragedy and loss, it is that we need to get our act together. We need to get ready for something that may even be more severe in the future.”

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said, “We are working with scientists in the UK and South Africa who are carrying out epidemiologic and laboratory studies, which will guide the next steps.” “Only if countries are looking and testing effectively will you be able to pick up variants and adjust strategies to cope. We must ensure that countries are not punished for transparently sharing new scientific findings,” he added.