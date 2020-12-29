Weather Forecast in Delhi: Quality of air improves to ‘poor’ category in the national capital

According to the latest estimates refreshed by System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research, the pollution levels in the national capital dipped slightly today heading to growth in the quality of air. The air quality developed to the ‘poor’ category today morning with the AQI wavering at 280.

As per the recent report, various areas in the national capital including Delhi University, Pusa Road, Lodhi Road, Mathura Road and IIT-Delhi reported air quality in the ‘poor’ category with an AQI of 293, 242, 256, 293 and 280 respectively.

SAFAR said, “Elevated night-time boundary layer height and better surface winds helped to disperse accumulated pollutants. Under the influence of approaching Western Disturbance (WD), isolated rainfall and better ventilation condition are likely for the next 48 hours. AQI is likely to improve to the lower end -end of the very poor to the poor category for 29th Dec. AQI is likely to deteriorate thereafter to the middle-end of the very poor category by 30th Dec. Due to the low ventilated condition, AQI is likely to touch the higher end of very poor on December 31st and may touch the severe category for a shorter period on New Year’s eve. Calm wind-low ventilated condition is likely to extend for the first few days of New Year.”