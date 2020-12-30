DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsDiseases & RemediesIndiaNEWSHospitalityHealth

A 50-year-old woman who traveled on the train after leaving the UK confirmed genetically modified covid-19

Dec 30, 2020, 06:30 am IST

Finding out that a 50-year-old woman who had come from the UK on a train to Andhra Pradesh had been infected with the genetically modified coronavirus. She arrived at the Indira Gandhi Airport in Delhi on December 21. On December 24, she left for Andhra by train. The results were positive.

The authorities tried to contact them over the phone but could not. The authorities, who were in a panic, launched a massive search for them. Later, the woman and her son were found on a train to Visakhapatnam. They were kept under surveillance.

