Central Government has extended the date for filing income tax returns

New Delhi: The Central Government has extended the deadline for filing income tax returns. Individuals without an audit can file their income tax returns for the fiscal year 2020–21 by January 10. The deadline for filing income tax returns of individuals and companies to be audited has been extended to February 15.

The Central Government has decided to extend the deadline considering the difficulty in filing income tax returns in a timely manner due to the COVID crisis. Income Tax Department announced through their Twitter account, “In view of the continued challenges faced by taxpayers in meeting statutory compliances due to outbreak of COVID-19, the Govt further extends the dates for various compliances. Press release on the extension of time limits issued today.”

In view of the continued challenges faced by taxpayers in meeting statutory compliances due to outbreak of COVID-19, the Govt further extends the dates for various compliances. Press release on extension of time limits issued today: pic.twitter.com/lMew09HXMq — Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) December 30, 2020

