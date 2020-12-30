Columbian restaurant makes 24 karat gold burger….

The burger is a favorite of most people, and although there aren’t a lot of dishes, a burger is enough to relieve hunger for a while. Burgers are also the staple food in the fast food market. The burger has the nutritional value of cheese, sauces, vegetables, and meat, like chicken or eggs. But Oro McCoy, a restaurant in Colombia, has come up with a slightly different burger. The layer that covers the burger is twenty-four karat gold.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CIHK7SGlJ65/

The McCoy Restaurant has been serving this unique burger since November 27th. “Twenty-four karat gold-plated double meat, burgers with caramelized beacons and double cheese,” their ad promised. The ad video has been viewed by many. The price of the burger is 200,000 Colombian pesos, which is above Rs 4,000.