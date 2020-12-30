Committee formed by government recommends to lower the legal drinking age

A official committee formed the state government has recommended to lower the legal drinking age. A committee formed by the Delhi state government has recommended this.

The committee has recommended to lower the legal age for consuming liquor to 21. At present the legal age for drinking liquor is 25. The committee also recommended that ‘soft’ liquor like beer and wine might be allowed at departmental stores.

Also Read: Police destroyed illegal liquor worth Rs. 2 crore

The panel was set up the Delhi government in September under the chairmanship of the excise commissioner. The panel was tasked to suggest the government on simplifying the mechanism for liquor pricing, steps for augmenting the excise revenue and also checking malpractices.

The committee has also recommended reducing the number of dry days. The total number of dry days in Delhi is at 20. The committee recommended to reduce it to three.