COVID-19 LIVE Updates: India reported 20,549 fresh coronavirus cases in a single day

According to the data updated by the Ministry of health and family welfare, India registered 20,549 fresh cases of COVID-19 today. The total active caseload of the country now remains at 262272, down by 6309 in the past 24 hours. India also reported 9834141 recoveries from the COVID-19 cases.

India has observed a regular drop in the number of daily new cases and deaths for the last three months. Almost 148,000 people have died of Covid-19 in India, which is 1.4% of nearly 10.2 million affirmed cases so far.