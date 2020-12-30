Do you know something about kahwa? Let’s get to know the health benefits of this very tasty winter beverage

Kahwa also transliterated is a traditional green tea preparation consumed in India the Western Ghats, the Malabar region, and Kashmir, from where it spread to Central Asia.

The tea is made by boiling green tea leaves with saffron strands grown in Kashmir, cinnamon bark, cardamom pods, and occasionally Kashmiri roses to add a great aroma. Generally, it is served with sugar or honey and crushed nuts, usually almonds or walnuts. Some varieties are made as an herbal infusion only, without the green tea leaves.

Kahwa tea is known for its numerous health benefits. Drinking kahwa tea helps to improve digestion. Kahwa tea helps to cleanse the digestive system and improves metabolism. It is also known to ease digestive problems such as constipation. It works best during winters. The crushed almonds added to the tea also work well to cleanse the skin and bring about a natural glow to the skin. A cup of warm kahwa tea can ensure healthy and glowing skin, especially during winters. In winters, you can experience dull and dry skin that looks pale.