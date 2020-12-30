Forex Market: Indian rupee opens high against US dollar

The domestic currency, the Indian rupee had gained against the US dollar in the forex market. As per market experts, sustained foreign fund inflows and weakening of US dollar has supported the upward rally of Indian rupee.

At the interbank forex market the Indian rupee opened higher at 73.36 per dollar on Wednesday against Tuesday’s close of 73.42. On December 29, rupee ended higher by 8 paise at 73.42 per dollar against previous close of 73.50.

In the share market the domestic benchmark indices, BSE Sensex was down 74.14 points or 0.16% at 47538.94, and the NSE Nifty was down 19.30 points or 0.14% at 13913.30.