Chennai: Former Indian cricketer Laxman Sivaramakrishnan has joined the BJP. Sivaramakrishnan has joined the BJP ahead of next year’s assembly elections in Tamil Nadu. Former Indian cricketer Sivaramakrishnan joined the party at a function in Chennai in the presence of CT Ravi.

After retiring from cricket, he later became a notable presence in cricket commentary. Sivaramakrishnan has been working as a commentator for the last 20 years. He has also coached bowling at the National Cricket Academy. He made his debut for India at the age of 17. He has taken 26 wickets in nine Tests.