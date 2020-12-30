Good news for Microsoft Windows 7 and 8.1 users. Read more!!!

Microsoft allowed Windows 7 and 8.1 users to get Windows 10 without paying much, retaining the same original license keys. The program ended in 2016, but there are reports that it is still available to some users.

As per the Latest, windows 7 and windows 8 users can upgrade to Windows 10 and get a real license without giving anything extra. This is good news for people who are stuck with older Windows versions, especially those running Windows 7. Microsoft officially announced that support for Windows 7 had been ended in January this year.