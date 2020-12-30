Gram Panchayat Election: The result will be announced today in Karnataka

The counting of votes of the Gram Panchayat Election in Karnataka will take place today. As per the state election commission, 2.94 lakh people were eligible to cast their vote in Gram Panchayat elections.

The elections were scheduled in two phases, December 22 and December 27. In the first phase, voter turnout was recorded at 80 percent while it was 80.71 in the second and final phase on December 27. The state election commission had made special arrangements for virus-infected people to vote in the gram panchayat election. The Covid infected people were allowed to vote in the last hours of the polling.

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said, “According to my information, it is certain that 85-90 percent BJP supported candidates will get elected in Gram Panchayat polls.”