Gulf country announces first paid holiday of 2021

Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation in UAE has announced that January 1, 2021 will be an official paid holiday for employees in private and public sector . Nasser Bin Thani Al Hameli, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation has issued the circular for this.

The UAE had released a list of official private- and public-sector holidays for 2021 and 2022 recently. According to the list, the UAE residents will enjoy between 14 and 15 holidays in 2021, depending on moon sighting.