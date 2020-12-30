Gulf country may extend deadline for residency violators

A gulf country has planned to extend the deadline given for residency violators. Kuwait is likely to extend the grace period for expatriate who had violated the residency rules.

As per reports, Interior Ministry in Kuwait may provide a month-long grace period from January 1. The grace period will end on December 31. The decision was taken as the country has closed its borders and suspended the flights services after a new strain of Covid-19 was discovered.

Kuwait has repeatedly extended the grace period for illegal residents in the past months. The first grace period began in March following the global coronavirus outbreak and was supposed to end in May. Earlier this month, Kuwait extended by one month a relevant deadline that was originally due to expire on November 30.