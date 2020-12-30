Gulf country to resume international flight services

A gulf country has decided to resume international flight services. Kuwait government has decided to lift the suspension imposed on international flight services.

Directorate-General for Civil Aviation (DGCA) in Kuwait announced that the international flight operations at the Kuwait International Airport will be resumed from January 2, 2021 at 4pm.

The Kuwait Cabinet has earlier decided to reopen its land and sea ports. The land and sea ports will be reopened from January 2, 2021. The cabinet decided to open the land and sea ports daily, as of Saturday January 2, from 9am to 3pm. These decisions will be reviewed according to developments regarding the spread of coronavirus.

The Kuwaiti government had decided to suspend all international commercial flights from and to the country and close its land and sea border crossings from December 21 to January 1, 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic situation.