Karnataka; Congress leader and ex-Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has hit out at the BJP government in the state over its latest anti-cow slaughter bill. Recognizing his own opinion that picking food is an essential right of everyone, Siddaramaiah stated, “I will eat beef if I want to. Nobody can stop me. Who are you to question me? If you don’t eat, leave it, I am not going to force you. I had once said in the assembly.”

“These leaders never utilized religion as a tool to accomplish their political agenda, but whereas BJP and RSS do it to gain its political agenda. Congress workers must disclose this,” he stated. The Karnataka cabinet decided to promulgate a law to give impact to the controversial anti-cow slaughter bill that is yet to be endorsed by the legislative council on Monday. Once it comes to the mark, there will be an obscured banning of the slaughter of cows in the state.

Regardless, slaughterhouses will persist to function and beef consumption will not be restricted regarding buffalo meat. The government is also contemplating the construction of ‘gaushalas’ (cow shelters) to guarantee that aged cows that are not used for milking do not become a hindrance to the farmer. The Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Bill-2020 bill proposes a maximum of seven years’ detention and a penalty of Rs five lakh for the offenders.

It desires a complete prohibition on the slaughter of cows in the state and supplies for a strict penalty to those who relinquish in smuggling, illegal transportation, repulsiveness on cows, and slaughtering them. The government had to choose the law route as the Bill passed by the legislative assembly before this month in the winter session between the rigid resistance from the Congress has not yet been authorized by the legislative council.