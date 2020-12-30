Intermittent Fasting decreases insulin levels. Know how!!!

Intermittent fasting is an eating pattern where you cycle between periods of eating and fasting. It does not say anything about which foods to eat, but rather when you should eat them. There are several different intermittent fasting methods, all of which split the day or week into eating periods and fasting periods.

Intermittent fasting is an effective way to burn fat, lose weight, and improve health. However, it is not a diet. Rather, it’s a way of eating that tells you when to eat, not what to eat. With Intermittent Fasting, there is no calorie counting or carb counting. Some research shows that intermittent fasting works – at least in the short term. In some studies, people who followed this diet did lose weight and also had a decrease in some of the markers that show inflammation.

However, research does not consistently show that intermittent fasting is superior to continuous low-calorie diets for weight loss efficiency. The most common methods are fasting on alternate days, for whole days with a specific frequency per week, or during a set time frame. Intermittent fasting was found to reduce body weight by 3-8% over a period of 3-24 weeks. When examining the rate of weight loss, people lost about 0.55 pounds (0.25 kg) per week with intermittent fasting, but 1.65 pounds (0.75 kg) per week with alternate-day fasting.

Interestingly, intermittent fasting has been shown to have major benefits for insulin resistance and lead to an impressive reduction in blood sugar levels. In human studies on intermittent fasting, fasting blood sugar has been reduced by 3-6%, while fasting insulin has been reduced by 20-31%.