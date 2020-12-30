Kamala Harris, Vice President-elect of the United States, received the Covid vaccine…..

Washington: US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris has received the Covid vaccine. Kamala received the vaccine made by the American company Moderna. The vaccine was adopted to raise awareness among the people. Kamala received the vaccine at the United Medical Center in Washington, DC.

Kamala was receiving the vaccine live on the channel. Kamala tweeted that she should be vaccinated when the vaccine is available and that this is to save lives. The vaccine was also given by US President – elect Joe Biden yesterday.