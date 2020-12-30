LG will soon introduce next-generation Stylo phone. Read more!!!

A new smartphone leak has caught the internet, and surprisingly, this one has nothing to do with Samsung’s expected Galaxy S21 series.

The LG Stylo 7 5G offers a pretty standard 2019 design with a 6.8-inch flat display with a combined punch-hole selfie camera and rather thick bezels. The Stylo 7 5G measures in at 170.4 x 77.2 x 8.8mm (10mm with the rear camera bump). Additionally, it sports a triple camera system vertically adjusted with less than a 2mm thick bump.

As per the report, LG Stylo 7 5G will receive the Stylo 6, which launched earlier this year. The stylus-clad phone started with a price tag of $219.99 ( ?16,000 approximately). The smartphone comes with a 6.8-inch FHD+ display with a waterdrop notch on top. The smartphone runs on an octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 processor. It also has a microSD card slot for storage extension up to 2TB.