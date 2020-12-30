New Covid variant spreads fear; there are 17 variants according to scientists….

Scientists say there are 17 variants of Covid. The new findings are being tested at the Center for Cellular Molecular Biology (CCMB) in Hyderabad. Research on the virus is ongoing in ten laboratories in India.

But the mutated virus has been found in 20 people who came to India from the UK. The new virus was detected in tests performed on 33,000 passengers. This includes a two-year-old girl from Uttar Pradesh.

Meanwhile, six cases of the virus were detected in India yesterday. There are more cases now being found. With this, the country is on high alert.