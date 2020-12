Today, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare declared that India has discovered a total of 20 persons affected with the new variant of Covid-19 reported from the UK.

The total tally of the country reached 10,244,853. India also reported 286 COVID-19 deaths and the death toll reached 1,48,439.

Delhi reported 6,122 coronavirus cases, while the death toll in the national capital remains at 10,502.