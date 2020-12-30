PM to lay the foundation stone for AIIMS tomorrow at an investment of Rs 1195 crore

PM Modi to lay the foundation stone for AIIMS in Rajkot, Gujarat. The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone on December 31 at 11 am through a video conference. Gujarat Governor Acharya Dev Rath, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Union Health Minister Harsha Vardhan will also participate in the function.

201 acres of land has been allotted for the project. The cost of its construction is estimated at Rs.1195 crores. The project is scheduled to be completed by mid-2022. The 750-bed hospital will have a 30-bed Ayush block. There will be 125 MBBS seats and 60 nursing seats.

The campus will be constructed by the Central Public Sector Undertaking HSCC with 9 buildings. The academic session of the first batch of AIIMS at Rajkot had begun on December 21. The first academic session was inaugurated by the Chief Minister and the Union Health Minister. There are 50 MBBS students in the batch.