Ranbir Kapoor gives clarification about his engagement with Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor rejects his engagement news with Alia Bhatt. The couple was spotted at the Jaipur airport along with their family sparked rumours on their engagement. But Ranbir Kapoor’s uncle Randhir Kapoor has denied the allegations. They went to Rajasthan to celebrate their holidays. Randhir Kapoor told that the news to the contrary was baseless. A few days ago, Ranbir said in an interview that the marriage was delayed because of COVID. This has led to rumours that their current trip is part of an engagement.

Alia and Ranbir will return to Mumbai after the New Year celebrations. It is rumoured in 2017 that Alia and Ranbir are in love. The couple confirmed their marriage to Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor in May 2018. Later, the two often came together in public. Ranbir also spoke openly about his relationship with Alia in some interviews. The news was often spread that they would get married soon. This engagement news is just a continuation of that. But fans and Bollywood are hoping that the two will get married in 2021.

