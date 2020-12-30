Schools to open; State Government issues revised guidelines…..

Thiruvananthapuram: The state government has issued guidelines for opening schools from January 1. The government has also decided to conduct the general examinations in Classes 10 and 12 from March 17 to 30, 2021 in strict compliance with the code of conduct.

From January 1, 2021, children will be able to attend schools with the consent of their parents for practical examinations, revision of digital classes, dispelling doubts for children and model examinations as part of the general examination. In addition, all students can take advantage of existing digital classes. Teachers have also been instructed to provide classes through social media such as Google Meet, Google Classroom and WhatsApp for children who are unable to attend school for any reason.

The general guidelines are: