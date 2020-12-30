Severe virus for those who came from the UK; Apartment sealed

The number of severe viral infections in the country is on the rise. Two people who returned from the UK have sealed off their apartment in Vasantpura after reports of a genetically modified virus. The sign ‘Home Quarantine, don’t visit us now’ was also hung in front of the apartment. The 35-year-old and her daughter, who arrived from Britain on December 19, were confirmed with the new virus.

The covid test of the young woman and her daughter came out yesterday morning. Then the apartment was sealed. Barricades have also been erected 100 meters from the apartment, which houses 15 flats. The authorities in Brihad have not specified how long the people in the apartment will be in quarantine.

The authorities and police came and tried to remove all 37 people from the apartment, triggering a minor argument. Residents have made it clear that they should not enter the quarantine because the result is negative. But the authorities wanted them to enter the quarantine as they were secondary contacts. This led to a dispute between the authorities and the residents.