Stock Market: Sensex and Nifty ends at a high record

MUMBAI: Shares closed at a high record for the sixth day in a row. The Nifty touched 14,000. The Sensex was up by 133.14 points at 47,746.22 and the Nifty was up by 49.40 points at 13,982. Shares of 1642 companies were gainers and 1257 shares were losers on the BSE. 177 shares unchanged. A gush of liquidity by foreign investors is lifting the benchmarks to new highs on a daily basis.

Shares of UltraTech Cement, Shree Cement, Grasim, Bajaj Finance, and UPL ended higher. Other losers included IndusInd Bank, Sun Pharma, Axis Bank, Bharti Airtel, and TCS. Bank and pharma indices lost ground. Vehicle, metal, BSE midcap, and smallcap indices also gained. IndusInd Bank was the top loser in the Nifty, down 1.62% followed by Sun Pharma, Axis Bank, Bharti Airtel, which fell between 1.08%-0.82%. TCS, Gail, Cipla, SBI, IOC, Infosys, Britannia, ITC, Wipro were the other losers in the Nifty today.

Also read: “How much water is too much water”? Man in critical condition after drinking lots of water!!!