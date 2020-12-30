“How much water is too much water”? Man in critical condition after drinking lots of water!!!

In an incident that happened recently, a man attempted to remedy his COVID-19 sign by drinking lots of water. As per the report, a 34-year-old man who hails from Patchway, Bristol, sipped excessive water to get rid of the presumed novel coronavirus. Luke, who is a civil servant, had consumed almost double the amount of water that is suggested. As a result, the natural sodium from his body got washed out and directed him to the intensive care unit of a hospital.

The report says that Luke suffered from water intoxication. As a result, he collapsed in his bathroom. Fortunately, his wife Laura was with him when the incident occurred. She instantly contacted the paramedics and took him to the hospital. The doctors told that due to the extreme consumption of water, Luke’s brain had swollen. He was retained in the intensive care unit for 2-3 days and was also set on a ventilator.

Explaining the situation, Laura told, “He had been very ill for a week and was suggested to consume plenty of fluids. He went up to have a bath one night and, the next thing you know, there was a huge boom. The hospital suspected he had a fit. This was down to his salt levels being rinsed out by drinking too much water.”

Additionally, she has also praised the hospital staff for taking care of her husband extremely well. Laura says that the most challenging part about the entire happening was that she could not go inside the hospital because of the coronavirus regulations. Apart from that, the doctors had also informed her that the most crucial time for the patient was the next 24 hours after he was admitted.