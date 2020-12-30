The number of severe viral infections is rising; The country on high alert

The number of severe viral infections in the country is on the rise. Currently, 20 people have been confirmed. The genetically modified coronavirus found in Britain has now been detected in 14 people. The confirmation of the disease included two young women from Uttar Pradesh. The country is on high alert as the number of viral infections has risen.

A two-year-old girl from Britain who had come to Meerut with her family was diagnosed with the new virus. The child’s parents have also confirmed the coronavirus. But it has not been confirmed whether the new virus is. The family had already confirmed Covid-19. But samples were being sent to Delhi to detect whether it is the new genetically modified virus. This is where the two-year-old girl was diagnosed with a new virus.

In September, the genetically modified coronavirus was detected in Britain. Six cases of the virus were detected in India recently. More cases were reported in the pursuit.