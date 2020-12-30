Union government announces decision on international flight services

Hardeep Singh Puri, the Union Civil Aviation Minister has announced decision on international flight service to England. The Union Minister has said that the government has extended the temporary suspension of flights to and from the United Kingdom till January 7, 2021.

“Decision has been taken to extend the temporary suspension of flights to & from the UK till 7 January 2021. Thereafter strictly regulated resumption will take place for which details will be announced shortly,” Puri tweeted.

The Union government suspended the flight service to and from England after a new strain of Covid-19 was found in England. Government had suspended all flights from England last week until the end of the month.

Earlier, 20 people, who have returned from the England to India, have tested positive for the new Covid-19 variant.

India-UK have 67 weekly flights operated by four airlines — Air India, Vistara, British Airways and Virgin Atlantic. Almost 2,000-2,500 passengers used to fly in daily on these flights.