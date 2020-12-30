Violence erupts as TMC leader shot dead

Violence erupted in Howrah as a Trinamool Youth Congress (TMYC) leader was shot dead by unidentified miscreants. Dharmendra Singh, a local leader of TMC was killed near the AJC Bose Botanical Garden in the city.

As per police, Singh and his friends were returning home on his motor cycle. Some unidentified miscreants on motorcycles coming from the opposite direction fired at them. Singh lost control over the bike and fell on the ground. The miscreants surrounded him and pumped bullets on his head. The criminals fled the scene after this. The locals has rushed him to a private hospital where he was declared brought dead.

The incident has triggered violence in the area. Four private buses and two motorcycles were damaged and around 10 shops were destroyed in the violence. Police deployed Rapid Action Force personnel to bring the situation under control.