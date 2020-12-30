Virus Updates!!! India recorded 110 fresh COVID-19 cases per million population in a week

According to the Ministry of health and family welfare published data today, examining the country’s new cases per million population in the last seven days with those in some of the world’s worst-affected countries in the identical term.

The United States recorded 3,964 fresh coronavirus cases in a single day. The United Kingdom reported 3,656 new infections in the past 24 hours. As per the Union Health Ministry data, India’s COVID-19 tally reached 10,224,303. The ministry also registered India’s first six cases of the new COVID-19 strain, as six returnees from the United Kingdom, where the strain was discovered in September, were found positive for it.