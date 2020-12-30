Weather Forecast in Delhi: Minimum temperature of 3.5 degrees reported in the national capital

Today, at 8.30 am, Delhi registered a minimum temperature of 3.5 degrees.

As per the recent report, there is modest smoke with Delhi’s Palam reporting clarity under 200 meters today morning. According to the data updated by India Meteorological Department, “Cold wave” to “severe cold wave” situations are likely in various parts of Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Saurashtra and Kutch during the next three days.

Mahesh Palawat, vice-president, climate change and meteorology, Skymet Weather said, “Many parts of northwest India are reaching the freezing point. We are expecting December 31 to be the coldest. Around January 2, a cyclonic circulation is likely to form over south Rajasthan and anticyclone over Chhattisgarh and Odisha. A confluence zone is likely to develop over Madhya Pradesh and east Rajasthan which is likely to bring rain to Punjab, Haryana and Delhi.”