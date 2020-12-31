Abdul Nazer Madani underwent emergency surgery

Bangalore: PDP leader and accused in the Bangalore blast case Abdul Nazer Madani has been admitted to a hospital for emergency surgery. He was admitted to a private hospital in Bangalore today due to a bladder infection.

Madani’s relatives said that doctors had informed him that he would undergo surgery tomorrow (January 1). Madani, who was arrested in the Bangalore blast case and later released on bail, has been living in a flat in Benson Town, Bengaluru since 2014. The trial in the case is in progress.

