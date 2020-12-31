Indian Railway launched upgraded e-ticketing website, mobile app: Check all features

The Indian Railway has launched the new upgraded e-ticketing website, mobile app for passengers. Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal launched the upgraded website and mobile app of IRCTC.

Under the able leadership and guidance of PM @narendramodi_in ji, Indian Railways has come with the revamped & upgraded IRCTC website & mobile app that will enhance ticket booking & travel experience.#NewYearNewRailway pic.twitter.com/Fq4jmsVMlP — IRCTC (@IRCTCofficial) December 31, 2020

The upgraded website and mobile app will be operational from January 1. IRCTC has more than six crore registered users. The new upgraded website can book over 25,000 tickets each minute. Earlier it was only 2,000 tickets per minute.

Launching the revamped IRCTC website & app with new features & enhanced user experience #NewYearNewRailwayhttps://t.co/qG70Sis3Pf — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) December 31, 2020

Key features of the Website:

1.Intelligent journey and station suggestions

2. Overhaul of ‘One Stop’ Train selection feature

3. All classes availability & confirmation probability on one page

4. “One Click” start for booking of selected class and train

5. Improved payment pages for easier selection

6. Cache system to give the current status with accuracy and faster speed