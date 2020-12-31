DH Latest NewsLatest NewsIndia

Indian Railway launched upgraded e-ticketing website, mobile app: Check all features

Dec 31, 2020, 01:40 pm IST

The Indian Railway has launched the new upgraded e-ticketing website, mobile app for passengers. Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal launched the upgraded website and mobile app of IRCTC.

The upgraded website and mobile app will be operational from January 1. IRCTC has more than six crore registered users. The new upgraded website can book over 25,000 tickets each minute. Earlier it was only 2,000 tickets per minute.

Key features of the Website:
1.Intelligent journey and station suggestions
2. Overhaul of ‘One Stop’ Train selection feature
3. All classes availability & confirmation probability on one page
4. “One Click” start for booking of selected class and train
5. Improved payment pages for easier selection
6. Cache system to give the current status with accuracy and faster speed

