Amazon is planning to extend its computer science program in India

The education sector is growing across the world, and India is one such country, which produces lakhs of doctors and engineers every year. According to a report from TechCrunch, the company is currently looking for people under Amazon Future Engineer.

Amazon said, “The initial research for Amazon Future Engineer in India is currently underway and we look to the chosen candidate to dive deep into operationalizing the program to what is relevant for India and the student needs.” Each year, the Amazon Future Engineer program is advertised to educate students from “underrepresented and underserved” populations. It contains Rs. 7,32,000 scholarships are granted each year to 100 students. The organization also states that after their first year of college, it provides a guaranteed, paid internship at its office to scholarship recipients.

Amazon has currently devoted to spending over $6.5 billion (about Rs. 47,586 crores) in the nation, with one of the most current $1 billion financial investments introduced in January. It originally began regional procedures as a shopping company, though the Seattle, Washington-headquartered firm lately broadened its impact in the Indian area. The firm likewise assured previously this year to produce as several as a million brand-new tasks in the nation by 2025.