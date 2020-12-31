Apple’s next-gen AirPods Pro will come in two different sizes. Know more!!!

Apple is expected to introduce new truly wireless earbuds for 2021. The new TWS pairs are most likely to be successors to the AirPods Pro and the AirPods 2, allegedly called the AirPods Pro 2 and AirPods 3, respectively. Rumors and leaks for the new Apple earbuds are in overdrive and the latest one hints further about the AirPods Pro successor.

Spotted by the folks over at Macrumors, it is worth noting that the flat connection relays are of two sizes, indicating that Apple might be experimenting with two sizes with the same core hardware such as audio chip and drivers. However, it is also possible that the smaller component might be destined for the rumored AirPods Pro Lite model that we’ve been hearing about lately. Talking about chips, the tipster notes that the AirPods Pro 2 might use the in-house W2 chip.

Current generation AirPods Pro have an H1 chip, rather than the W1 chip found on the normal AirPods. W2 suggested by the leaker could be the H1 chip only, since there’s no new wireless technology on the H1 chip.