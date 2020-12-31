“Battle for seat” ; 10th grade student killed classmate in school!!!

Uttarpradesh; In a sensational happening, a little conflict in a school near Uttarpradesh resulted in a deadly killing on Thursday. A 10th class student of Suraj Bhan Saraswati Inter College in Shikarpur town in Bulandshahr district shot dead his classmate over a seat disagreement.

According to witnesses, the duo had got into a fierce battle on Wednesday over a chair in the classroom. The next day, the accused carried a pistol to the school. He held it concealed in his school bag. After the first two periods of the school were finished, he took out the gun and fired his classmate, twice.

The bluster of gunshots extended alarmin the school. “The boy attempted to escape the school in the depth of the terror but was tackled by some of the teachers, who captured him and passed him off to the police,” principal Prabhat Gupta said.SSP Bulandshahr Santosh Kumar Singh told that the police have imprisoned the minor and has taken control of the weapon, which belonged to the boy’s uncle, who is in the army and was home on vacation.“The injured student was taken to the hospital, but died on the way,” SSP Bulandshahr Santosh Kumar Singh said.