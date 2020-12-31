COVID-19 live updates: Coronavirus cases in 5000 range today

Thiruvananthapuram: COVID-19 has confirmed 5215 cases in Kerala today. Outbreaks were reported in Ernakulam 574, Kozhikode 520, Thrissur 515, Pathanamthitta 512, Kottayam 481, Alappuzha 425, Thiruvananthapuram 420, Kollam 402, Malappuram 388, Kannur 302, Palakkad 225, Idukki 190, Wayanad 165, and Kasargod 96. During the last 24 hours, 58,283 samples were tested. The test positivity rate is 8.95.

A total of 79,11,934 samples have so far been sent for testing, including Routine samples, Sentinel samples, CBNAT, TRUANT, POCT. PCR, RT, LAMP, and antigen testing. Today, 122 of those diagnosed with the disease are from outside the state. 4621 people were infected through contact. The contact source for 405 is not clear. There are currently 2,46,285 people under surveillance in various districts of the state. Of these, 2,34,053 are under home / institutional quarantine and 12,232 in hospitals. A total of 1375 people were admitted to the hospital today.

