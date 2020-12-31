‘Unlock 8’: State government issues new ‘unlock’ guidelines

A state government has issued new ‘unlock’ guidelines. The ‘unlock’ guidelines will be applicable in the state from January 1, 2021. Odisha state government has issued the new unlock guidelines.

As per the new announcement, cinema halls and theatres in the state will be allowed to reopen with 50% capacity outside containment zones. Social, religious, sports, entertainment, academic and cultural functions have also been allowed. However, gatherings above 200 people have been prohibited.

Also Read: Police bans large gatherings

Higher education institutions will be permitted to open only for research scholars (PhD) and post-graduate students in science and technology stream requiring laboratory/ experimental work. Also swimming pools owned and controlled by the government or recognized by the Department of Sports and Youth Services will be allowed to open for the training of sportspersons.

But a lockdown will be enforced in containment zones. Only essential activities will be allowed in such zones, the guidelines mentioned.