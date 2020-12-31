Did you know that green leafy vegetables have anticancer effects? Here is a popular dish from the state of Punjab

Sarson Ka Saag is a popular vegetarian dish from the northern region of the Indian subcontinent. It is made from mustard greens (sarson) and spices such as ginger and garlic. It is often served with makki ki roti. Sarson Ka Saag and makki ki roti with lassi is considered a special dish in North India, especially Punjab. It is eaten only in the winter season.

The dish is regarded as the traditional way to prepare saag and is usually served with makki di roti (unleavened cornbread). It can be topped with either Makkhan (unprocessed white butter or processed yellow butter) or more traditionally with ghee. The ultimate comfort food for winter, also very healthy, this Punjabi sarsaon da saag is super easy to make. Served with makki roti, white butter and loads raw onions, it is one of a kind meal, truly irresistible.

One serving of Sarson ka Saag gives 64 calories. Out of which carbohydrates comprise 17 calories, proteins account for 8 calories and remaining calories come from fat which is 40 calories. One serving of Sarson ka Saag provides about 3 percent of the total daily calorie requirement of a standard adult diet of 2,000 calories.