Drinking ample amounts of water can help you lose weight. Know how!!!

Drinking a glass of water before your meal is good for controlling your appetite while drinking water with your meal will give you the feeling of fullness.

Adding more water to your diet may help you lose weight by decreasing your appetite, increasing your metabolism and helping you burn excess fat. Health institutes advise women to drink 2.7 liters of water a day and men drink 3.7 liters a day. This overall recommendation is sufficient to help you lose weight. More importantly, you should remember that the best time to drink water is before a meal since studies show that drinking water before eating can help you eat less and lose weight more effectively.

Water is a calorie-free drink you get straight from the faucet, and it could help you shed a few extra pounds of body fat. According to a study carried out at Virginia Tech University, drinking more water really does help with weight loss. It is said to help us prevent kidney damage, lose weight and increase concentration levels. But experts now warn that drinking eight glasses of water a day is not good for you after all – and could be harmful. They say that scientific claims behind long-standing government guidelines are worse than ‘nonsense’.