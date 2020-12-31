Farmers’ strike; Clashes broke out in Shahjahanpur, tear gas was used…..

New Delhi: Clashes broke out in Shahjahanpur in connection with the farmers’ strike. The clash erupted when farmers tried to cross the barricade. Police then used tear gas against them. The injured farmers were rushed to hospital. Meanwhile, the Central government has officially acknowledged that some of the demands of the farmers were agreed upon a conciliatory meeting between the government and the farmers on December 30 at Vigyan Bhavan in Delhi.

The two sides have reached an agreement and the rest of the disputes will be discussed on January 4. The agreement is in two of the four requirements. This is the first time the government has reached an agreement with the farmers on any issue. It was agreed to avoid making it a crime to burn straw in the field after harvest, and to amend the Electricity Act, 2020.

But straw fires are one of the reasons why air pollution in Delhi is so difficult. The commission for the air quality management in the National Capital Region and the Adjoining Area Ordinance, 2020, criminalizes the burning of straw. The Draft Electricity Amendment Act 2020 proposes to amend the existing electricity subsidy schemes.