Gold worth Rs 1.23 crore seized from passengers…. Read more!!!

Karipur: Gold worth Rs 1.23 crore was seized from passengers at Karipur airport. Kozhikode Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) and Air Customs Intelligence seized 2412.5 grams of gold.

The DRI recovered the gold from Jessin, a native of Karnataka, on an Air Arabia flight from Sharjah. Of this, 547.5 grams of gold was extracted. It will cost Rs 27.92 lakh. The gold was seized by Air Customs from Ajmal Shah, a native of Kozhikode, on a Fly Dubai flight from Dubai. 1865 grams of gold was hidden inside the pants he was wearing. These will cost Rs 95.11 lakh.