India extends air bubble agreement with a gulf country

The India government has extended the air bubble agreement with Qatar. This was announced by the Indian Embassy in Qatar. The air bubble arrangement between Indian and Qatar has been extended till January 31.

“India-Qatar Air Bubble Arrangement extended till 31 January 2021. Relaxation also allowed for Indians stranded in South America and Africa to use the Air Bubble arrangement between India and Qatar. Facility also available to citizens of Nepal and Bhutan”, tweeted the Indian Embassy.

The air bubble arrangement will enable Qatar Airways and airlines in India to fly from Doha to various Indian cities. The union government has suspended all commercial international flight services from and to India. The government only allows air bubble flights from certain countries with which it has reached an agreement.