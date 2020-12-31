Karnataka Gram Panchayat Election: BJP’s Chariot in the state. Know more!!!

Karnataka local body elections are the top priority for the ruling BJP. But the Congress said it had won most of the seats in the Gram Panchayat elections. But the Congress has not yet specified how many seats it has won. In the countryside, the congress was seen as a rejection. BJP State President Nalin Kumar Katil said the vote was given for the ideas of the BJP to develop villages.

Meanwhile, according to Kannada media reports, BJP is leading in 12,500 seats and Congress in 9,500 seats. JDS leads in 1,565 seats. The final picture will be clear only this evening. But the BJP and Congress are claiming victory and the view is emerging from Karnataka. This time, the SPD also won more than 200 seats in Mangalore district.