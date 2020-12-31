‘Kerala will starve’; The Chief Minister pointed out that the amendment of the law is anti-farmer…

Thiruvananthapuram: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has sharply criticized the Central Government in the country’s agricultural law. The central government is being severely criticized in the resolution presented by the Chief Minister in the special session of the Assembly. If the farmers’ agitation continues, Kerala will be severely affected. If the supply of food to the consumer state of Kerala stops, Kerala will go hungry. The CM pointed out that the amendment was pro-corporate and anti-agriculture.

Kerala is asking the Center to cancel it. The Center passed the law in a hurry. There will be hoarding and black marketeering as the government withdraws from procurement and distribution. The situation will be aggravated by the exclusion of food grains and pulses from the provisions of the Essential Commodities Act. The Chief Minister also demanded the immediate repeal of the Agriculture Act.

However, the resolution is being introduced in accordance with Rule 118 of the Assembly. Apart from the Chief Minister and the Leader of the Opposition, only the leaders of the constituent parties will have the opportunity to speak. The meeting is scheduled for an hour, but will continue until all party leaders have spoken. All other procedures are scheduled for the January 8 assembly session.