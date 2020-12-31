Metro Railway announces important decision

The Kolkata Metro Railway has announced an important decision. Kolkata Metro Railway will not operate special services on December 31, 2020. But on January 2021, Kolkata Metro Railway will run 12 additional services. These special trains will operate till Saturday, 9 January, 2021.

“228 services will be run instead of 216. The first service will start from both ends i.e. from Dum Dum and Kavi Subhash at 07.00 am and from Noapara at 07.09 am as usual. The last service will leave Kavi Subhash and Dum Dum at 9.30 pm and from Noapara at 9.25 pm as usual. The additional services will be available every 7 minutes from 09.06 am to 7.50 pm in UP direction and 08.48 am to 7.18 pm in DN direction. Sunday services will remain unchanged”, said an official.