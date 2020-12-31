‘New Year Celebrations’: Government imposes night curfew

Delhi government has imposed a night curfew in the national capital. The night curfew will come to effect on 31 December and will end on 1 January. As per the order, no public gatherings will be allowed in Delhi tonight and tomorrow between 11 PM and 6 AM. The night curfew was imposed to restrict the New Year celebrations.

“A detailed assessment of the situation in Delhi has been made and considering the threat posed by the mutant UK strain of Covid-19 virus and after observing the local incidents of the pandemic in GNCT,?Delhi, it is apprehended that gatherings, congregations and public celebrations of New Year pose a considerable threat of spread of the virus and may cause setback to the appreciable gains made in the suppression of chain on transmission of Covid-19 cases in Delhi,”?the order issued by the DDMA read.

“No New Year Celebratory events, congregations and gatherings at public places shall be permitted from 11 pm of December 31 to 6 am of January 1 and 11 pm of January 1 and 6 am of January 2”, said the order.