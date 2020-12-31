New Year Eve party: Police bans large gatherings

Kolkata police has banned large gatherings for celebrating the New Year eve. The Kolkata police has taken all measures to avoid large gatherings in the city.

“We have taken all measures to ensure that there is no large gathering in and around the city during the New Year’s eve tomorrow. We have deployed senior officers in the rank of deputy commissioners in Park Street, Esplanade, and other areas where people usually gather on the occasion”, said a top police officer.

“Police personnel in plainclothes will also be deployed at crucial points such as shopping malls. We know that people will be coming out but we will not allow them to gather. We have also upped the vigil to check drunken driving, pick-pocketing and eve-teasing,” the officer added.

The police has tightened security in Salt Lake’s Sector V, New Town, Baguiati areas as well as in the vicinity of the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport and also in Howrah city.