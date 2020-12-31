Seven more cases of Covid variant confirmed, number of acute Covid victims increasing…

New Delhi: Seven people in the country have been confirmed for the genetically modified Covid variant. They have been admitted to Delhi LNJP Hospital. The rising number of people confirmed for the Covid variant, similar to those found in the UK, is raising concerns in the country.

New varieties of Covid have been found in the UK, the Netherlands, Australia, Italy, Sweden, Denmark, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Switzerland, Japan, Lebanon and Singapore.

In the wake of this, India had suspended flights to and from the UK from December 24. As on December 23, about 33,000 passengers had arrived in India. The government has proposed to make RTPCR tests compulsory for all of them.

About 20 people, who had earlier been diagnosed with severe Covid variant, have been admitted to the National Diagnostic Center in Delhi, seven to Bangalore and two each to hospitals in Hyderabad, Kolkata, Pune and Delhi.